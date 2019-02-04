SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SCRAPS asked for help in caring for 41 cats rescued from dangerous conditions in Spokane Valley and the local community quickly responded.

On Monday, SCRAPS rescued 41 cats living in what staff described as bad conditions in Spokane Valley, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, SCRAPS’ enforcement unit served a cruelty warrant.

SCRAPS staff said all of the cats are scared, and many are underweight, ill and in need of baths and grooming.

“But, tonight, they’re safe, warm and enjoying clean living spaces and fresh food thanks to our animal care staff,” the Facebook post reads.

Animal care staff stripped an office space to create a holding room for the cats in the already packed shelter, according to the Facebook post. They said they were in desperate need of dry and canned cat food, and encouraged people to donate.

On Tuesday, SCRAPS shared a photo on Facebook of dozens of bags of cat food donated to the shelter by community members.

The shelter shared this message on its Facebook page:

"We are blown away by the generosity of our community - huge, heartfelt thanks to everyone who has spoken up in support of the animals we seized yesterday and to everyone who has donated care supplies on their behalf.

Last year, when we committed ourselves to transforming our organization into a safe haven for lost, homeless, abused, neglected, and abandoned animals, we encountered our fair share of naysayers who thought our community wasn't ready. Well, together, we have proven and continue to prove them wrong, one individual life at a time.

Thank you, Spokane County, for your care, empathy, generosity, and resolve. We are honored by and deeply grateful for your partnership."

SCRAPS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. The shelter is closed on Thursdays.

RELATED: Abused dog 'Owin' making tremendous progress after coming to SCRAPS with cuts on body

RELATED: SCRAPS creates program to send shelter dogs on field trips

RELATED: Spokane cat battling breast cancer recovering from double mastectomy