SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane woman’s small apartment in a downtown brick building has all the essentials - a bed, a kitchen, a couch, etc. But the space is also riddled with spiders.

For most people spiders aren’t the most appealing of creatures, but artist CarLy Haney said since they’re dead she can appreciate them.

Haney spells her first name with a capitol ‘L,’ creating a unique spelling for a person with a unique style.

Her house embodies a Gothic design, with a black drape over her bed and antique frames on the walls. These spiders sit inside frames on those walls.

“I think they're really beautiful creatures and sometimes we just need to give it a setting such as this for you to appreciate them,” Haney said.

Over the course of five years, Haney has created more than 100 framed spider pieces. She does it by hydrating the stuffed bodies, pinning them on styrofoam and letting them dry in the position she wants them to stay.

Then she gets creative, using the frames and doilies to finish her creations.

"I just like to play around with it, see what I can make," she said.

The spiders are real and come from all over the world, including providers in Brazil.

Haney has sold almost every piece she’s created. The market for spider decor in Spokane surprised her.

"My favorite thing about doing this is that I just meet like minded people like me who like the weird stuff,” she said.

To take it a step further, she is teaching classes on how to create mounted bat designs. There will be three classes leading up to Halloween that include all the supplies and knowledge necessary to leave with a framed bat.

RELATED: Seeing more spiders? Expert says keep your house sealed to keep them out

RELATED: Haunted Fridays: What lies beneath the Spokane Co. Courthouse

RELATED: Haunted Spokane: Ghost of the Davenport Hotel