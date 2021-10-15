Spokane Lilac Festival in need of volunteers to keep its traditions alive

The organization is looking for a long-term commercial space to house and build its three floats that travel from Portland to Canada to showcase Lilac City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 84th annual Spokane Lilac Festival Parade is happening Saturday, Nov. 4. But this year, the organization needs the public's help to keep its floats alive after one of its long-term sponsors retired.

The organization needs a new commercial space to house and build its three floats that travel between small towns from Portland to Canada every year.

Currently, Fairmount Memorial provides a temporary space to the Lilac float, but the organization needs a new location. Fairmount Memorial relies on volunteers to build, maintain and transport the floats.

If it doesn't get enough economic funding or donations, the tradition will no longer be part of the Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Day Torchlight Parade or represent the city at local festivals.

Fairmount Memorial is also looking for volunteers who want to help keep the Lilac Festival tradition alive. The organization needs welders, woodworkers, mechanical engineers, crafters, painters, electricians and other creative people who want to pitch in and decorate the floats.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association honors the military, empowers youth and showcases the region. The 84th annual Spokane Lilac Festival Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Spokane.