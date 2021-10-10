The nation's largest dinosaur experience returns to Spokane this December

Jurassic Quest will be returning to the Spokane Convention Center this December for more family fun.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic Quest announced its return to Spokane this December.

The nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit is returning to the Spokane Convention Center Dec. 3-5. The show now features more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs and will be returning for the first time since 2019 to delight Washington families.

Jurassic Quest is a touring dinosaur experience that has traveled around the country since 2013. The experience offers attendants an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. With the help of leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been developed and replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement, and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest found a way to feature each creature in the show.

Jurassic Quest has produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states across the country as well as in parts of Canada and has sold over one million tickets in 2019 and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that will require further purchase.