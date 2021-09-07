'Price is Right Live!' bringing two shows to Northern Quest in November

Country music band Sawyer Brown will also return to Northern Quest for a show in November 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "The Price is Right Live!" is among the shows joining Northern Quest Resort and Casino's 2021 lineup.

Country music band Sawyer Brown will return to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion on Nov. 4, with a trajectory of more than three decades of chart-topping hits. The band has released 18 studio albums, and played more than 4,000 shows worldwide. It has been positioned on the Hot Country Songs chart more than 50 times.

Concertgoers will enjoy songs such as “Some Girls Do,” “Smokin’ Hot Wife" and “The Dirt Road," among others. Tickets to the show start at $39

The "Price is Right Live!" will also return to the Northern Quest Resort for two shows on Nov. 13. Show times are 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Contestants will be able to win prizes and play popular games like Planko, Cliffhangers and the famous Showcase Showdown.

This event is the audience’s opportunity to be the next contestant on the show while also experiencing the show from a live audience.

Tickets for the "Price is Right Live!" show are $39 and go on sale Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

Other bands coming to the Northern Quest Casino include Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, which will bring a celebration of jazz and swing on Nov. 19. Tickets start at $39. George Thorogood & The Destroyers will bring its 2021 “Good to Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock" on Nov. 18 and tickets start at $59.