Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few cited for DUI

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d’Alene, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police report.

The report said Mark Norman Few was stopped shortly before 9 p.m. in Dalton Gardens at North Fourth Street and East Hanley Avenue, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

According to the report, Few was stopped “after he was called in as driving erratic and speeding. Mark exhibited several signs of intoxication. Mark refused to complete field sobriety tests but provided breath samples of 0.119/0.120. Mark was issued a citation for driving under the influence.”

The report was acquired by the Coeur d’Alene Press through a public records request.

Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said in a statement Tuesday that the department is "aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence."

"While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time," the statement continues.