The Skyway Cafe: A local favorite for 100 years and counting

Even the most beloved restaurants had to fight hard to stay open during the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash — Located next to the runway at Felts Field airport, the Skyway Cafe offers a unique dine-in experience for customers.

The restaurant is a favorite for families, aviation fans and those who just love generous portions of good food.

In addition to the non-stop airshow just outside the window, the décor is also a draw for many. Model planes hang from the ceiling, prints of various plane parts hang on the walls and there is a featured area for photos of those who love to fly, labeled "Pilot Memories".

Even a location as beloved as the Skyway has faced challenges due to COVID-19.

The cafe has been open for 100 years and even they have struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

The owner of the restaurant Sandra Melter has been running the Skyway for ten years.

"Just the cost of gloves have gone up from $58 to $400 for a box of gloves for a restaurant," Melter said. "How many eggs do you have to sell, at eight cents a piece, to pay for a box of gloves?"

The cafe had to close once for two months and again for four months.

Melter said they tried to do some to-go orders when they were forced to close, but customers don't think of them as a take out restaurant.

They were able to reopen in February. While it was great to be open, it wasn't exactly the same.

"We had 28 employees and now I think we have ten because a lot of them didn't come back," Melter said.

While keeping the cafe open during the pandemic is challenging, many customers were relieved to see their favorite cafe open. CJ Amestoy used to visit the cafe with his father, now he shares the love of food and flight with his son.

"It just makes you feel comfortable. It makes you feel connected to something," Amestoy said.