SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is thanking Texas Roadhouse after an act of kindness filled the heart – and bellies – of local dispatchers.

Police posted on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse staff working to open the new location in North Spokane brought food to dispatch employees as cook are honing their skills.

Dispatch and Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Systems employees were treated to steak, ribs, salad, potatoes and the restaurant’s famous rolls, police wrote on Facebook.

Texas Roadhouse will open in North Spokane on Monday, Jan. 20.

Spokane firefighters and police officers will also try to food at the restaurant during the restaurant’s test runs.

The restaurant will hold invitation-only events before its public opening benefiting the Ronald McDonald House and Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

Texas Roadhouse’s new location is located at 7611 N. Division Street in the lot that formerly played host to the North Spokane Costco location.

Texas Roadhouse also has nearby locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Kennewick, Washington. The restaurant is known for its steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread.

RELATED: Texas Roadhouse to open in North Spokane on Jan. 20, creating 200 jobs

RELATED: Irish pub and grill opens at former Milford's location on Monroe