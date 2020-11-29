Your pictures of Saturday night's sunset in the Inland Northwest

Check out these beautiful pictures of Saturday night's sunset from KREM viewers around the Inland Northwest.

The Inland Northwest was treated to a beautiful sunset Saturday night which served as a welcome break from the rain, fog and overcast weather.

The sun is expected to stick around through Sunday before another chance at rain and snow around the Inland Northwest on Monday morning.

We've compiled our viewers pictures which show last night's sunset from several vantage points around the Inland Northwest.

But just why are Spokane's sunsets so beautiful?