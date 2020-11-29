x
Your pictures of Saturday night's sunset in the Inland Northwest

Check out these beautiful pictures of Saturday night's sunset from KREM viewers around the Inland Northwest.
Credit: Meegan Ware
Saturday night's sunset in Deer Park.

The Inland Northwest was treated to a beautiful sunset Saturday night which served as a welcome break from the rain, fog and overcast weather. 

The sun is expected to stick around through Sunday before another chance at rain and snow around the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. 

We've compiled our viewers pictures which show last night's sunset from several vantage points around the Inland Northwest. 

Saturday night's sunset from around the Inland Northwest

Robert Rides at the Door
Saturday night's sunset from Liberty Lake

But just why are Spokane's sunsets so beautiful? 

The answer might actually be more scientific than you think. Spokane has relatively low humidity, which means light scatters in the atmosphere, according to KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick. 

    

