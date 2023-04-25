Spokane chef to be featured on Supermarket Stakeout TV show | Inland Northbest

Four chefs must convince shoppers to hand over their bags in exchange for money. The show airs at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane chef will be featured on a popular Food Network TV show on Tuesday night.

The Garland District's 'Little Noodle' chef and owner Kadra Evans is going to be in the newest episode of 'Supermarket Stakeout.'

The show is judged by Alex Guarnaschelli, an American chef, cookbook author and television personality, and two other guest judges.

During the show, four chefs are dropped outside a grocery store, where they must convince shoppers to hand over their bags in exchange for money. Every chef receives $500 to buy groceries.

Evans said it was her first time ever doing anything quite like that and a good experience.

"I loved the experience. I met some amazing chefs, so I have new friends down on the other side of the country," Evans said.

Evans said the filming of the show was a little overwhelming, but that's exactly why she did it, so she can get people to know her restaurant and get more people to visit the Garland District.

The Garland Theater will be hosting a watch party at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is one can of food, which will then be donated to the local food bank.

