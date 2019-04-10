POST FALLS, Idaho — The loud noises and hot sparks of a workshop are normal for welder Jason Funderburg, who owns Valhalla Iron Works in Post Falls.

Funderburg has been welding for 10 years and has made a side business out of turning scrap metal into works of art.

"I've just always loved working with metal. I always have,” Funderburg said.

In high school, Funderburg found his passion for art while taking a required art class. But it wasn’t until he got his hands on a plasma cutter while studying welding that he realized his talent.

Now, he creates everything from decorative gears to bells made out of old fire hydrants.

His pieces sell for anywhere from $40 to $1,000, depending on the size and detail.

But this is the first time in several years that Funderburg has been able to fully dedicate spare time to his metalwork passion. Before now, he spent his time fighting Stage IV throat cancer.

"I just remember the ENT telling me, 'I'm going to tell you a ton of stuff today but the only thing you're going to remember when you leave this office is that you have cancer,’” Funderburg said.

He said the worst part about the cancer was enduring the radiation and chemotherapy treatments he got five days a week.

"So that was really hard when you're told that diagnosis and you have a wife and a son. And you know you have all this stuff you have to take care of. It's one of those things you just don't know,” he said.

The symptoms weakened Funderburg’s muscles to the point where he couldn’t pick up his then 4-year-old son.

After seven weeks of treatment, he was cancer free. It’s been two years since then.

Now, Funderburg is getting back to doing the things he loves, including metalwork.

“I’m really happy about that,” he said.

