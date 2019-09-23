COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In early 2018, 6-year-old Gemma Farrell was diagnosed with systemic juvenile Rheumatoid arthritis, a rare condition that affects her joints. Last week, she and Kootenai Health staff celebrated her final treatment at the hospital.

Gemma has received IV treatments for her condition for nearly two years. She received the seven-hour treatments every other week for several months, according to Kootenai Health spokesperson Andrea Nagel.

Despite the difficulties that come with childhood illness, Gemma is a fighter.

“She has a really great spirit [and] is very positive. One of her nurses described her as incredibly spunky and brave, which I thought was really sweet,” Nagel added.

Nagel said the family initially traveled from Kellogg, Idaho, to Seattle Children’s Hospital for treatment before her family, pediatrician and Kootenai Health staff collaborated to provide care closer to home. This was life-changing for little Gemma, as traveling caused her a lot of pain.

“It was just really inconvenient for them to have to travel that much,” Nagel said.

“Any time we are able to provide care for a patient that normally wouldn’t be able to receive care close to home is really special,” she added.

Gemma’s mom Chelsea Newby told Kootenai Health staff that it was “ a relief” to receive care in a hometown hospital.

“We saw the same faces every time, got to spend time with them. We got to see the people that grew to love and care for Gemma every time. We spent two of her birthdays, Christmas, and my birthday together and everyone took each celebration to the next level. We have a smooth routine and they know what works for her,” she said.

To help celebrate Gemma’s last treatment, the pediatric staff and other staff members at the hospital gathered at the north entrance to surprise her when she arrived. They blew bubbles and decorated a toy Jeep for her, which was purchased for the pediatric unit through the Kootenai Health Foundation.

Photos: Six-year-old Gemma celebrates last treatment at Kootenai Health

Nagel said Gemma was able to drive the Jeep around the hospital for the day.

Gemma’s IV treatments were the first offered at Kootenai Health, and Nagel said staff would like to continue to offer the treatment to other patients and help it grow.

In the meantime, Gemma’s family will manage her care from their home.

“When she was first admitted to the hospital she was in so much pain she could barely walk,” Newby told Kootenai Health staff. “It was intense, it still is intense, but from here on out we’ll be able to manage her medications at home and wean her off most of them. Everyone has been so supportive, we have an amazing community.”

