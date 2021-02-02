Pend Oreille Prairie Dogs to issue their own forecast for the rest of winter on Groundhog Day

Move aside, Punxsutawney Phil! Two Pend Oreille Prairie Dogs, Snowy and Flurry, have their own prediction about how much longer winter will last.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Move aside, Punxsutawney Phil. Two prairie dogs out of Pend Oreille County are issuing their own forecast for the remainder of the winter on Groundhog Day.

Legend has it, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't see his shadow, spring is right around the corner.

Snowy and Flurry have been predicting just when spring will come for ten years now. The pair takes after their owner Bob Lutz (not to be confused with Spokane County's former Health Officer), who runs a climatology website of his own, climatehawk.org.

However, in recent years, the pair's predictions have been less than stellar. For 2020 Lutz rated his prairie dog's forecast "Fair," but for 2019 the forecast is rated "very poor." Snowy didn't see her shadow that year, but the Inland Northwest was still treated to snow and arctic air. The last time their forecast was rated excellent was in 2017, when "Snowy DID see her shadow and winter did indeed continue."

Lutz says the rodents get it right about 50% of the time.

When the sun comes up Snowy and Flurry will give their forecast for 2021, depending on whether or not they see their shadows.

Lutz even gave the prairie dogs a bath before the big day. He said they only need about two baths a year. Snowy and Flurry do not enjoy them, but it helps keep their fur healthy.

Lutz used to have a groundhog that was an offspring of Punxsutawney Phil, but he said groundhogs are difficult pets to keep due to their hibernation schedules.