Hoopfest to be held September 11 and 12 in-person this year

The 3 on 3 basketball tournament hopes that by moving the date back they will have the best chances of moving forward in-person this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is moving from its traditional June slot to Sept. 11 and 12 for 2021.

In an announcement on the tournament's website, organizers said they hoped the schedule change would give them the best chance of enjoying the event in-person this year.

"This move provides us the longest timeline to ensure that Hoopfest 2021 will not only be epic but also be safe for us to enjoy," reads a message on the Hoopfest website.

Last year, Hoopfest was forced to hold the event virtually for the first time in the event's thirty year history amid rising COVID-19 cases in Spokane County.