Kourtney Kardashian and friends join list of celebs visiting Coeur d'Alene this summer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ceour d'Alene is earning a name for itself as a prime vacation spot for Hollywood's big names.

Kourtney Kardashian is believed to be vacationing in the area with pal and E! host Jason Kennedy.

Kennedy posted a video to his Instagram faking a news report live from Coeur d'Alene about a fire off of Gozzer Road. Kennedy tosses to "eye witness" Kourtney Kardashian, asking her about what she saw.

Kennedy and Kardashian have been known to spend time at Gozzer Ranch, a private golf club that sprawls across 700 acres on the east end of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Kennedy also interviews Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick about getting stung by a bee that Disick jokingly claimed was a murder hornet.

Disick called the area "pretty, other than the fires."

The Kardashian clan has been known to spend time at Gozzer. Kourtney and Kendall Jenner posted pictures of themselves in an area resembling Coeur d'Alene last summer. Kim Kardashian has been known to visit Gozzer ranch as well.

Julianne Hough has also visited the area. She posted a picture of herself and a family member out on the lake. Hough visits frequently to see her family. She also got married there in 2017.

Justin Bieber and Mark Wahlberg are also believed to have been in Coeur d'Alene recently.

Wahlberg posted a picture of himself and his family enjoying time on a beautiful lake resembling Lake Coeur d'Alene.