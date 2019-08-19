COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Yet another member of the Kardashian clan is spending part of their summer at a hot retreat for Hollywood stars and celebrities.

Gozzer Ranch is a private golf club that sprawls across 700 acres on the east end of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Kim Kardashian West posted photos to her Instagram page last summer that resembled much of the area surrounding Lake Coeur d’Alene. Although she did not explicitly say where she was, the signs were there.

In several photos are a beautiful lake near docks resembling those that look like the ones in Coeur d’Alene. She also posted a huckleberry-flavored cocktail, a local favorite.

Kardashian also posted a video of her taking wake surfing lessons on the lake. The instructor was wearing a pair of shorts with half of the Gozzer Ranch logo on the bottom.

Now, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian is experiencing all of the beauty North Idaho has to offer – at least, according to her Instagram page. She secretively listed her location as “Idaho” but it’s pretty clear that the views show Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Kardashian shared shots of her golfing at what appears to be Gozzer and posing with friends in front of the lake.

The reality TV star also shared a photo of her enjoying a boat ride with her friends and pastors Chad and Julia Veach.

Kendall Jenner also shared photos of the lake at sunset but her caption remained secretive about the location.

Her friend Jason Kennedy, who serves as a host on E! News, shared some snaps last week of what appears to be Gozzer and time spent relaxing in a boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Kennedy and the Kardashians are not the only A-listers to visit Gozzer. Gossip website TMZ claimed that former One Direction band member Harry Styles stayed at Gozzer last summer.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez also posted pictures on social media last summer showing that he was also in Idaho. His photos appeared to look similar to the areas surrounding Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky has owned a place at Gozzer, which he has written about in Golf Digest.

So why North Idaho and why Gozzer? No one can deny Lake Coeur d'Alene's beauty, of course. And Gozzer looks almost just as nice as the beautiful scenery surrounding it.

But the true draw to the area could be because Gozzer, just like much of North Idaho, is mostly private and quiet.

