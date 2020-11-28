How to get into the holiday spirit in the Spokane area

Here are some holiday events that will get you and your family in the holiday spirit safely this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate holidays in 2020, there's still plenty to do to get into the holiday spirit around Spokane.

Check out this list of events that will have you feeling jolly and safe this holiday season.

Wheatland Bank carriage rides began on Black Friday and will go through Christmas Eve. You can enjoy the sights from a horse drawn carriage and sing carols with family and friends while going on a leisurely stroll through downtown.

This year riders are asked to pre-register for a specific time-slot, according to the Downtown Partnership. Hand Sanitzier has also been installed on the carriage which riders will be required to use. There is also a plexiglass barrier between the driver and the riders.

Masks will also be required in the carriage.

Rides are given on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Rides will also be given from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas eve.

The Hutton Settlement Children's Home hosts an annual Christmas tree sale to help fundraise for their educational programs.

To enter, customers must be wearing a masks and they are asking everyone to keep 6 feet distance from each other. This year farm volunteers will also cut trees for customers.

There are four different species of fir trees at the farm. They have Noble, Nordmann, Grand and Sub-Alpine, a wild tree from Mt. Spokane.

Eight-hundred of these trees are now needing a home. Garlands, wreaths and gift baskets are also being prepared by the kids.

The Davenport Grand unveiled their classic window holiday scenes on Saturday, Nov. 28. Passersby can see scenes from Main street in downtown Spokane.

Five window bays on the south side of The Grand hotel will show scenes featuring refurbished figurines rescued from the basement of the Crescent Department Store, according to the Downtown Spokane Partnership.

The windows are on display from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3.

Liberty Lake is all lit up for the Winter Glow spectacular. Stop by and check out some holiday lights set up by volunteers this year in Orchard Park.

The light display went up on Nov. 21, and will stay up through New Year's Day.

Northwest Winterfest at Mirabeau Park Hotel:

Check out a winter wonderland of hand-crafted lanterns on display at the main entrance of the Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center.

The hand-crafted lanterns are made by local artists.

The display went up on Nov. 14 and will stay up through Jan. 2.