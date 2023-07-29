'Jump in': Splash Down water park officially reopens

The park initially announced on Facebook it would be open by June 2023, but due to some delays they postpone the reopening for Saturday at 11 a.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Splash Down water park officially reopened Saturday after many delays and hard work.

The water park on I-90 in Spokane Valley was closed for the last three seasons since it first closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then the new owners were facing multiple challenges to reopen the park including maintenance, paperwork and proper inspection approval.

The park initially announced on Facebook it would be open by June 2023, but due to some delays, they postpone the reopening for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Despite all issues, the park was reopened Saturday after a hard work by the owners, and a long wait from the community and a new generation of Splash Down fans that were eager to jump in and enjoy this summer.

"It was a lot of work," said Branson Olson, son of the new water park owner. "Super tall weeds, the landscaping was the biggest thing to fix. Then, of course, the vandalism and cleaning everything up. It was a lot to take on and it's not perfect, but we're trying."

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket prices to enter the park are $20 for people over 48" and $15 for those under 48". Children 3 years old and under enter free. The park is also offering seasonal passes and family night entrances. Click here to check more information

The water park is located at 11127 E. Mission Ave, in Spokane Valley.

Splashdown has opened for the first time since the pandemic! @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/GgPYHorlhm — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) July 29, 2023

