SPOKANE, Wash. — Canadian rock group Nickelback will play the Spokane Arena on September 15, 2020 as part of their All the Right Reasons tour.

Nickelback, a multi-platinum rock band, will play their whole "All the Right Reasons" album to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the record. Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot will open for Nickelback.

Nickleback is known for hits such as "Photograph," "Rockstar," If Everyone Cared," "How You Remind Me," and "Far Away."

The Stone Temple Pilots got their start in 1992 with their album "Core."

Switchfoot, an alternative rock group, released their first album "The Legend of Chin" in 1997.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $139.00.

Tickets can be bought at the Spokane Arena Box Office or at TicketsWest.

