Menus drop Thursday for Inlander Restaurant Week

The foodie event is scheduled for Aug. 19 but you can start planning your reservations for the best local restaurants now.

If you're a foodie, it's the most anticipated event of the year: the return of Inlander's Restaurant Week and special menus are dropping this week.

This year there will be 54 restaurants participating in the celebration event offering three-course meals for the set price of $22 or $33 from Aug. 19 through Aug. 28 in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

While this year's event isn't as extensive compared to years past due to lingering restraints from the pandemic and struggles of some restaurant to find full staffing there are returning favorites along with new restaurants added to the line up.

The full list of restaurants isn't available quite yet. Starting Thursday, diners can search for restaurants by cuisine, neighborhood, price and in alphabetical order online on the Inlander's Restaurant Week website.