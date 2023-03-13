Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra coming to The Podium in Spokane this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another big concert tour is making a stop in Spokane this summer.
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced they are bringing The Amplified Echoes Tour to The Podium. The show is scheduled for Friday, July 14. Middle Kids will also be joining the tour.
Tickets for the show will be available via presale starting on Tuesday, March 14. The general on-sale begins Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. through TicketsWest.
A seating map for The Podium shows a mix of general admission standing room tickets, limited VIP sections, and general admission grandstands.
This is the second major concert scheduled for The Podium this summer. The bands Beartooth and Trivium will play there in June. The venue also hosts sporting events all year round, including track meets, volleyball, basketball, and more.
