x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra coming to The Podium in Spokane this summer

The Amplified Echoes Tour will make a stop in Spokane on July 14.
Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Rick Burch, left, and Jim Adkins of the band Jimmy Eat World perform in concert as the opening act for Incubus during their "8 Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yet another big concert tour is making a stop in Spokane this summer.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced they are bringing The Amplified Echoes Tour to The Podium. The show is scheduled for Friday, July 14. Middle Kids will also be joining the tour.

Tickets for the show will be available via presale starting on Tuesday, March 14. The general on-sale begins Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. through TicketsWest.

A seating map for The Podium shows a mix of general admission standing room tickets, limited VIP sections, and general admission grandstands.

This is the second major concert scheduled for The Podium this summer. The bands Beartooth and Trivium will play there in June. The venue also hosts sporting events all year round, including track meets, volleyball, basketball, and more.

📣 CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT! Jimmy Eat World + Manchester Orchestra With Special Guest Middle Kids are coming to Spokane on Friday, July 14! Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 at 10AM at TicketsWest.com

Posted by The Podium Powered by STCU on Monday, March 13, 2023

    

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.

More Videos

In Other News

Fashion expert: Stars played it 'safe' at Oscars

Before You Leave, Check This Out