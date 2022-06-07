Spokane community police partnering with volunteers for graffiti cleanup

The city will be hosting a graffiti cleanup on Wednesday, June 8, along Latah Creek in High Bridge Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is hoping to clean up graffiti in the parks and is looking for volunteers to help.

Spokane's Community-Oriented-Policing-Services (COPS) will be hosting a graffiti cleanup on Wednesday, June 8, along Latah Creek in High Bridge Park. This will be the fourth graffiti cleanup held by the city this year.

"This will likely become an annual event so as long as graffiti keeps returning," Brian Walker, Communications Manager for the Office of Neighborhood Services said in a written statement. "The hope is that by consistently cleaning the graffiti, it will deter graffiti defacement in the area."

The city is advising volunteers to wear clothing that they don't mind getting paint on and to bring their own water.