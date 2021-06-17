Bank employees help wash graffiti off Spokane Meals on Wheels building

City of Spokane Code Enforcement requires that businesses remove graffiti within 10 business days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mountain West Bank is spending their day Thursday cleaning off graffiti on the Mid-City Concerns Senior Center - Meals on Wheels Spokane on West Second Avenue.

Thirteen Mountain West Bank employees painted and applied applying graffiti-resistant clear-coat on the outside of the building.



The clear-coat applied in this project will prevent future graffiti from sticking to the building and will be able to be easily washed off, requiring no further maintenance to the nonprofit, according to bank leaders.

In a press release, bank officials said the building consistently gets tagged in graffiti and City of Spokane Code Enforcement requires that businesses remove it within 10 business days. This process becomes costly and time consuming for the nonprofit center. The repeated graffiti requires the organization paint their building more than monthly.

Meals on Wheels Spokane provides breakfast and hot lunch meals five days per week to senior center members 60 years and older. In 2020, Meals on Wheels Spokane served 5,506 seniors and 182,238 meals in Spokane.