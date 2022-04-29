From Bloomsday to graduations, Spokane hotels expect to stay busy

Spokane hotels expect to stay busy throughout the spring and summer, which is why they encourage guests to book early.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the return of in-person Bloomsday this year, Spokane businesses are booming. In fact, many Spokane hotels say they're seeing the highest guest capacity since the start of the pandemic.

Outside the Spokane Convention Center, it's been a constant stream of people coming and going, many of which are staying in hotels in Spokane.

The first in-person Bloomsday weekend is a huge weekend for local businesses.

Double Tree and Davenport Hotels said guests have been arriving throughout the week. However, Friday is when staff are seeing the most guests arrive in town at once.

The DoubleTree has been fully booked amid the return of Bloomsday and the highly-anticipated Paul McCartney concert that came to the Spokane Arena on Thursday night.

“We were all sold out last night and will be sold out this weekend and will be sold out next weekend and will be sold out in the middle of the week," Dean Fieldmeier with DoubleTree said.

Additionally, capacity across all five Davenport Hotels has been between 75% and 90% this weekend. Despite the busy days, these hotels are happy to see capacities like this again.

“We definitely sense our guests are comfortable traveling again, both near and far," Jessica Dringman with Davenport Hotels said. "I think we have guests from almost all 50 states this weekend here for Bloomsday, so we're so happy to see that they're comfortable and traveling and seeing Spokane as a destination."

Bloomsday weekend is just the beginning, according to both hotels. Within the next several weeks, guests will once again descend on Spokane for the Hamilton Broadway show, Gonzaga University's graduation ceremony and Mother's Day celebrations.