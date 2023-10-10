Shriners Children's Spokane hosting drive-through Trick-or-Treat event for patients

The drive-through event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 911 West 5th Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spooky season is in full swing in the Inland Northwest, and a local children's hospital is going to extra mile to give patients everything they need for Halloween.

Shriners Children's Spokane is partnering with Spirit Halloween to put on a drive-through Trick-or-Treat party for patients and their families. The front of the hospital will be decorated for the holiday and patients will receive costumes, pumpkins, craft, candy and more. The drive-through event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 911 West 5th Avenue.

This is the fourth year the hospital has put on the drive-through, and it's a tradition many patients and hospital staff look forward to every year.

“Our focus is everything that helps kids feel better and relax when they are in the hospital," said Larissa Sims, a recreational therapist at Shriners. "So it’s a great partnership and we’ve been working with them for about 15 years."

The annual event is fully funded by Spirit Halloween, but donations can be left at any Spirit Halloween locations. Any donations stay within the community, supporting the Spokane Shriners Hospital Child Life Program.

Last year, nearly $113,000 was raised through the Spirit of Children Foundation.

Anyone who purchases their Halloween costume at Spirit Halloween can also print a 10% off coupon from the Spokane Shriners for Children Facebook page. Using that coupon will also provide a 10% donation to the hospital.

It's that spooky time of year! 👻 Visit www.spirithalloween.com and use promo code GIVING23 or use this coupon at any... Posted by Shriners Children's Spokane on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

