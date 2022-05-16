North Idaho ceremonies taking place for Memorial Day

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 will lead things off at 9 a.m., on May 30, at McEuen Park Veterans Memorial Plaza.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Memorial Day ceremonies with speeches, salutes and songs are scheduled throughout Kootenai County, and the public is encouraged to attend, as reported by our news partner, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 will lead things off at 9 a.m., on May 30, at McEuen Park Veterans Memorial Plaza. It will include prayers with Chaplain Dennis Watch, the laying of a wreath in Lake Coeur d'Alene by veteran Bob Banta, and guest speaker Bill Jasper. It will include an Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.

Another ceremony is scheduled at 11 a.m., at Forest Cemetery, which will also feature a guest speaker, Honor Guard and Taps.

The Rathdrum, American Legion Post 154 and the city of Rathdrum will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony starting at noon at Rathdrum’s Pinegrove Cemetery.

Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens will have a ceremony at 10 a.m., on May 30, to recognize the sacrifice of veterans.

The service will include a roll call for veterans who passed away the previous year through May. There will also be food and beverages.

American flags will be displayed along the main driveways, as well as on each veteran’s headstone about a week prior to Memorial Day.

Hayden will hold two Memorial Day ceremonies.

The first will begin at 9:30 a.m., at Honeysuckle Beach with the laying of the wreath and Tolling of the Boats honoring those servicemen and women lost at sea. This ceremony will include a prayer, laying of the wreath, rifle salute and taps.

The main ceremony is scheduled at 11 a.m., at McIntire Family Park at Hayden City Hall. It will include presentation of colors, the National Anthem played on the violin by 2021 Hayden’s Got Talent winner Paige Dance, placement of the memorial wreath, welcome by the mayor, reading of new pavers, Memorial Day address by Kristin Phillips, a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" by the Hot Punch Highlanders and a rifle salute. The ceremony will conclude with taps and the retiring of colors.

The Memorial Day Address will be given by U.S. Navy veteran Kristin Phillips.

She retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves as an Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief (E-8) in 2002 after 28 years of total service. She currently serves as secretary for the Kootenai County Veterans Council.

Phillips is the daughter of an Air Force pilot and the granddaughter and grand-niece of Army service members from World War I.

"Service runs deep in her family. Her inspirational speech is sure to touch everyone in attendance," according to a press release.

Ceremonies are also held at Pleasant View Cemetery and Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls, and Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake.