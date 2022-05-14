'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally takes place in downtown Spokane

The event was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in near the Red Wagon in downtown Spokane on Saturday evening to voice their opposition to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The event was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

In addition to the Spokane rally, abortion rights advocates also came together in Coeur d'Alene for Kootenai County's third annual Women's March.

The "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in Spokane is one of hundreds that took place today. Thousands of Americans turned out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

The protests are in response to the leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that showed the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that affirmed abortion access as a constitutional right.

A few of the people at Spokane’s #BanOffOurBodies rally.



Planned Parenthood and community speakers are cheering on the crowd. @KREM2 https://t.co/eDrenGlwQL pic.twitter.com/dOz5JsVQjR — Janelle Finch (@JFinchTV) May 15, 2022

Organizers of the Spokane rally told attendees that they were not to engage with any potential anti-abortion advocates because they wanted the rally to remain peaceful.

One organizer asked the crowd, "What do we want?", to which the crowd responded, "Justice!".