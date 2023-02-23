Here are some fun events taking place in Spokane this week

Some events taking place this week include a Round Dance event, a home and yard show and a sports gear exhibition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date for any of this week's events!

Some events taking place this week include a Round Dance event, a Country Night dance, a home and yard show and a sports gear exhibition.

This week, a shift in the weather patterns will bring about warmer weather by the weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s Saturday and upper 30s by Sunday.

Here is the list of events taking place this week:

Sweethearts Round Dance

Attend a Sweethearts Round Dance. The Round Dance is indigenous to the Cree people.

From stories told, Cree warriors would go out to hunt or to war. Sometimes, they would be gone from their loved ones for long periods of time. When they were away, they would sit for long periods of time in the dark so they would not give away their positions. While they sat in the dark or when they were away, they would sing songs for and about their loved ones.

Come to the event to enjoy food, music and performances. The event is free and family-friendly. There will be free NdN taco dinner from Indigenous Eats.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25. Pipe Ceremony at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., and Round Dance from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Spokane Falls Community College. Student Union Building, located at 3410 W. Whistalks Way.

Cost: Free

Country Night at Neon Moon Barin Hillyard

Saturday it's Country Night at Neon Moon Bar in Hillyard. Enjoy great food, friends, fun, music and dancing.

Line Dance Lessons with Sandy will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Then from 8 p.m. to midnight, people will enjoy live music with the Desert Highway Band.

Where: Neon Moon Bar in Hillyard, located at 5028 N Market St., in Spokane.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Price: $8 cash for the lesson.

Spokane home and yard show

Attend the 45th annual Home and Yard Show by Tall Grass Farms at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

The show features hundreds of the latest in home and yard-related products, services and improvements. People will find everything for their garden, including, seeds, plants, dahlia tubers, and the news on the garden decor shop.

The dates include the followings:



Friday, Feb. 24, from 12-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, from 12-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10-5 p.m.

Where: Spokane County Fairgrounds in Spokane Valley.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Price: One-day admission ticket to the show is $8 for adults a during the week and $10 on the weekend. Children ages 12 or younger enter free and the parking will be free. Click here to find tickets.

Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo

Attend the Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo exhibition to get ready for your next outdoor adventure.

The expo will be taking place this weekend and will offer equipment for hiking, biking, paddling and traveling season. People will find a hall full of new and used bikes, outdoor recreation gear, travel deals, tourist destination exhibitors and more.

People planning summer trips can come and talk to outdoor clubs and public lands agencies, book a zipline tour, enter to win outdoor gear prizes and trips and more.

Where: Spokane Convention Center

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $11 and children 12 and under enter free. Click here to find tickets.

