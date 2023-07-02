SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday.
This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington and North Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
Of the 110 participating restaurants, 21 are new participants.
Inlander Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 23-March 4, 2023.
Menus are available online now, and searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, and price.
Menus are also available in a printed guide. It can be found at:
- STCU branches
- Participating restaurants
- Inlander Community Centers, located within 50 regional grocery stores including Rosauers, Yoke’s, Safeway, Albertson’s, and Super One
The official event guide will also be inserted in the Feb. 23 edition of the Inlander.
Restaurants participating in Inlander Restaurant Week
- 1898 Public House - North Spokane
- 315 Cuisine - Coeur d’Alene
- Ambrosia Bistro & Wine Bar - Spokane Valley
- Anthony’s at Spokane Falls - Downtown Spokane
- Baba - Downtown Spokane
- Backyard Public House - Downtown Spokane
- Bangkok Thai - Spokane Valley, South Spokane, Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Coeur d’Alene
- Bark, A Rescue Pub - Downtown Spokane
- Beverly’s - Coeur d’Alene (New!)
- Black Pearl Casino and Restaurant - Spokane Valley
- Cascadia Public House - North Spokane
- The Cedars Floating Restaurant - Coeur d’Alene (New!)
- Centennial Restaurant - Downtown Spokane
- CHAPS - Downtown Spokane
- Chinook Restaurant Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted - Worley
- Clinkerdagger - Downtown Spokane
- Cochinito Taqueria - Downtown Spokane
- Collective Kitchen - Coeur d’Alene
- Cosmic Cowboy - Coeur d’Alene
- Cranberry Road Winery - Coeur d’Alene
- d’Bali Asian Bistro - Airway Heights
- Das Stein Haus - North Spokane
- de España - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- De Leon’s Taco & Bar - North Spokane, South Spokane
- The District Bar - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Dockside - Coeur d’Alene (New!)
- Downriver Grill - North Spokane
- Dry Fly Distilling - Downtown Spokane
- Durkin’s Liquor Bar - Downtown Spokane
- East Pan Asian Cuisine - Airway Heights (New!)
- Feast World Kitchen - Downtown Spokane
- The Flying Goat - North Spokane
- Française - South Spokane (New!)
- Gander & Ryegrass - Downtown Spokane
- Gilded Unicorn - Downtown Spokane
- Hay J’s Bistro - Liberty Lake (New!)
- Heritage Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Spokane
- Hogwash Whiskey Den - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Honey Eatery & Social Club - Coeur d’Alene
- HUNT - Downtown Spokane
- Inland Pacific Kitchen - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Iron Goat Brewing Taproom & Kitchen - Downtown Spokane
- Italian Kitchen - Downtown Spokane
- Kasa Restaurant & Taphouse - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Kismet - North Spokane
- Kuni’s Thai Kitchen - North Spokane
- Latah Bistro - South Spokane
- Left Bank Wine Bar - Downtown Spokane
- Legends of Fire - Airway Heights (New!)
- Little Noodle and Itty-Bitty Buddha - North Spokane
- Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights, Spokane Valley
- Mac Daddy’s - North Spokane
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub - South Spokane
- Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant - North Spokane
- Max at Mirabeau - Spokane Valley
- The Melting Pot - Downtown
- Mossuto’s Italian - North Spokane
- Mustard Seed - North Spokane
- The New 63 Social House & Eatery - Downtown Spokane
- North Hill On Garland Restaurant - North Spokane
- Nudo Ramen House - Downtown Spokane, North Spokane
- O’Doherty’s Irish Grille - Downtown Spokane
- Osprey Restaurant & Bar - Downtown Spokane
- Outsider - North Spokane (New!)
- Palm Court Grill - Downtown Spokane
- Piccolo - Liberty Lake (New!)
- Post Street Ale House - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Prohibition Gastropub - North Spokane
- Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar - Downtown Spokane
- Red Tail Grill - Worley
- Republic Kitchen + Taphouse - Post Falls
- Republic Pi - South Spokane
- RUINS - Downtown Spokane
- Rüt Bar & Kitchen - South Spokane
- Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar - Downtown Spokane
- Satay Bistro - Coeur d’Alene
- Scratch Restaurant - Downtown Spokane
- The Screaming Yak - North Spokane (New!)
- Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub - Downtown Spokane
- SmokeRidge BBQ - Spokane Valley
- Spencer’s for Steak & Chops - Downtown Spokane
- SteamPlant Restaurant & Brew Pub - Downtown Spokane
- Steelhead Bar & Grille - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Sweet Lou’s Restaurant & Taphouse - Coeur d’Alene
- Table 13 Restaurant - Downtown Spokane
- Tavolàta - Downtown Spokane
- Terraza Waterfront Cafe - Coeur d’Alene
- Thai Bamboo - Coeur d’Alene, North Spokane, South Spokane, Spokane Valley
- Three Pea
ks Kitchen + Bar - Airway Heights
- Tito’s Italian Grill - Coeur d’Alene (New!)
- Tomato Street - North Spokane
- True Legends Grill - Liberty Lake
- Twigs - Downtown Spokane, North Spokane, South Spokane, Spokane Valley
- Vicino Pizza - Coeur d’Alene
- Victory Burger - Downtown Spokane (New!)
- Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen - Downtown Spokane
- Vine & Olive - Coeur d’Alene
- Wiley’s Downtown Bistro - Downtown Spokane
- Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - Downtown (New!)
