Second Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day celebration back in Spokane

The celebration is taking place on Saturday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bring your friends and family and come celebrate the spirit of Aloha!

The second annual Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day (ANHPI) celebration is back this Saturday for the second year in Spokane.

The second Spokane ANHPI annual celebration is taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The event will have cultural activities, including live performances like the Northwest Hula and Samoan Fire-Knife Dancers.

Guests will also enjoy historical exhibits, local vendors, cultural demos, and food truck vendors serving Laotian, Vietnamese, Chamorro, Hawaiian, Samoan, and Filipino food.

The event also features the 10th Family Fun Fair - a parenting expo creating awareness about children's mental and behavioral health.

The event will have resources with information about family emergency services, homelessness, food banks, domestic violence, parenting support groups, free summer activities, and family-friendly businesses. Kids will be able to enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, and photo-ops with local mascots.

Dance performances start at 1:30 p.m. Ukulele and Samoan Fire-Knife Dancers start at 5 p.m. at the Central Pavilion.

The first 500 attendees will receive swag bags from the Coeur d'Alene Casino and free lunch from Spokane Quaranteam.

Here are some video demonstrations of the cultural performances taking place Saturday at the Riverfront Park Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day :

Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022 performances and activities schedule: