Día de Los Muertos celebration at Spokane Valley

Día de Los Muertos, which spans from Nov. 1-2, is a culturally significant holiday originated in Mexico and celebrated in Latin America, Spain and the United States.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — To celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday, Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA), will bring the annual tradition for the 7th year to the Spokane community.

Día de los Muertos, which typically spans from November 1-2, is a culturally significant holiday that originated in Mexico and is celebrated in Latin America, Spain and the United States. The symbolically living holiday honor deceased family members, friends, or icons with various acts, traditions and ofrendas (offerings).

Assured that the dead would be insulted by mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties, and activities the dead enjoyed in life.

Spokane’s celebration at the Jaeger Valley Funeral Home will include 5 altars decorated with traditional marigold flowers, with performers including La Danza Azteca from Wenatchee, Baile Folklorico, and the ever-popular Mariachi Las Aguilas from Eastern Washington University.

People could also enjoy arts and crafts at the event, face painting, piñatas, Mexican sweet bread, food trucks, and more activities.

Jaeger Valley Funeral Home manager Scott Dahl said this is the seventh time since 2015 the home teamed up with the HBPA and other local sponsors to bring this tradition to the community.

“This event has grown over the past six years, becoming a wonderful Spokane area family tradition," Dahl said.