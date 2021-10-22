Spokane chef Ricky Webster wins ‘Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween’ baking competition

Ricky Webster has become somewhat of a local celebrity, winning multiple food contests including Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane chef Ricky Webster, along with two other team members, won the Halloween-themed baking competition show 'Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween," on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The baking show hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart was streamed on the NBC Peacock premium. During the competition, Webster and his teammates, Wenatchee baking professional Jodi Johnston and Matthew Marotto of New Jersey, created different Halloween-themed culinary masterpieces, including hundred of decorated sweet treats and fortresses of fondant.

The big $20,000 prize will be split between the winning trio of "Team Bone Appetit," Webster said.



Webster has won multiple food contests. In November 2018, he nabbed the grand prize of $10,000 on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” alongside Spokane baker Amber Stout. He earned the title of champion Hallmark Drama's first ever-baking competition, "Christmas Cookie Matchup," in November 2019. He was also named one of 11 finalists in the "2019 Real California Pizza Contest".