Comedian Marlon Wayans bringing tour to Spokane this December

SPOKANE, Wash. — Known for his roles in comedy classics such as White Chicks and Scary Movie, comedian Marlon Wayans will be bringing his latest tour to the Spokane Comedy Club his December.

In a Facebook post, the Spokane Comedy Club announced that Wayans will be performing on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 this year. Tickets can be purchased here.

On top of being a comedian, Wayans is also a writer and producer. He got his first big break in the early 1990s as a cast member alongside his siblings on the popular sketch comedy series In Living Color. In addition, he produced the Nickelodeon cartoon series Thugaboo.

In 2017, Wayans starred in an NBC sitcom loosely based on his own life, Marlon. The sitcom was picked up for a second season and is now available on Netflix.

