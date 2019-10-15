SPOKANE, Wash. — Chevy Chase will be pulling up to the Fox Theater on Nov. 29 for a showing of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and he's inviting the people of Spokane to watch with him.

After the show, Chase will participate in a discussion and Q & A with the audience. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 18.

The Fox Theater has not announced a time for the show or how much tickets will cost.

In the meantime, The Fox has plenty of other events to keep guests entertained. Families can celebrate Halloween early with a showing of "Ancient Tales of Magic - The Music of Harry Potter and Other Halloween Favorites," on Oct. 26 and 27.

The Spokane Symphony will play selections from Harry Potter, and other spooky classics in the spirit of the holiday. The Fox theater invites families to dress up in costume to participate in the pre-concert activities.

RELATED: Coeur D'Alene theater giving free tickets to gain local fans

RELATED: Spokane's The Bartlett music venue and bar to close in November

George Lopez is also bringing his nation-wide tour to Spokane on Nov. 30.

RELATED: Here's when you can see a Halloween light show at Spokane's 'Hobbit House'

RELATED: Is HGTV casting a show in the Spokane area?