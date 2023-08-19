Smoke from Canadian wildfires is dropping air quality to unhealthy and worse across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality index levels reached 511 in Spokane early Sunday morning. Hazardous amounts of wildfire smoke remain over the region. Despite an improvement in AQI Sunday afternoon, smoke levels remained hazardous. Wildfires burning in Canada are the main source of the smoke over the Northwest, but local drops near both the Gray fire and the Oregon Road fire have been recorded.

Spokane recorded an AQI (air quality index) of 489 Saturday evening, making it the worst air quality in the entire United States. Smoke from surrounding wildfires put eastern Washington and North Idaho in the top 6 locations for worst air quality in the U.S.

Air quality dropped across the Inland Northwest Friday night as the wind shifted out of the North. Smoke from wildfires in Canada poured into Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding areas, dropping air quality levels to unhealthy levels. By Saturday morning Spokane recorded hazardous air quality as the smoke settled to the ground in the light wind.

Smoke is expected to stick around through the weekend with little change in the weather pattern now that the wind died down. Smoke caught between the Cascades and Northern Rockies will stay in place until the wind changes direction late Sunday night.

When the AQI or air quality index climbs above 150 it is unhealthy to be outside breathing the air for anyone. AQI levels will stay above 150 and likely 200 through the weekend. In these conditions it is important to limit time outdoors and exposure to the smoke in the air.

A shift in the weather pattern late Sunday will bring about southerly winds and moisture from Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific. That change should bring about a push of cleaner air from the south and needed moisture for the very dry atmosphere and vegetation in the Inland Northwest.

