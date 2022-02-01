Washington still hasn't recovered fully from summer drought

Eastern Washington is still reeling from the drought after hitting exceptional levels from this past summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After historically dry conditions across Washington during the Spring and Summer of 2021, the state is having a hard time recovering from that this winter. Drought conditions still remain across half of the state.

The latest Drought Monitor map has 52% of Washington still under drought conditions with 26% of the state classified as a severe drought. This is much improved from the summer months, but not fully. And while the Winter-Spring is the wetter seasons for the Pacific Northwest, the drought is unlikely to fully recover before the summer of 2022.

Looking at long-term forecasts, Washington still hasn't fully recovered from the summer drought. But by the end of April, conditions likely imporve with an assist of the Spring snowmelt. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/TyUGsMn5F3 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) February 2, 2022

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for February doesn't offer any improvement. While precipitation may be near normal, it's likely not enough to lift Spokane out of the moderate drought. And the typically drier areas of southern Washington and the Columbia Basin have even less of a chance.

The seasonal outlook, February through April, is more promising. The snowmelt and water content held within is the best chance for the Spokane area and northern Washington to get out of drought conditions which were first onset in Spokane on April 20, 2021. However, southern Washington probably doesn't see full drought removal. The drought in this area has been active since January 2020.

Back in early September 2021, Washington hit the peak of the drought with exceptional drought conditions having been reported in the state for the first time in history.