Each week, KREM 2 News selects two local football games. Students, parents and football fans are asked to vote for which football game Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry visits on the following Friday!

This week, the voting was between two great match ups:

Kendrick at Kamiah

Sandpoint at Post Falls

Voting closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 28, and the Sandpoint at Post Falls game won! They received 58 percent of the vote compared to Kendrick at Kamiah with 42 percent. The winning teams will receive $222!

