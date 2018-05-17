SPOKANE, Wash. – The flooding is expected to continue in many places already experiencing swollen rivers as rain falls across the Inland Northwest.

Both the Kettle and Okanogan rivers are already at or above the flood stages, while the Pend Oreille River at Newport and the Similkameen River near Nighthawk are seeing minor flooding as of Thursday night.

The Moyie River at the Idaho/Canada border, Lake Pend Oreille and Kootenai River are all nearing their flood stages as well.

In Okanogan County, officials are telling people to be prepared for high water and be prepared in case of an emergency. That includes the possibility of moving to higher ground. The Red Cross has established a standby shelter station at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket.

Potable drinking water for those in need is available at the following locations:

• Oroville City Shop, 915 Appleway

• Tonasket City Shop, 500 Railroad Ave.

• Riverside City Hall

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Okanogan County on Thursday as well, writing that places impacted by forest fires last year would be the most likely places to see flooding.

“The Methow River is expected to crest on Friday, meaning parts of the Lost Creek Community could be impacted if the earthen berm is compromised.

"Water could rapidly inundate homes and properties along Harris road, Misty Circle, Buck Circle, and Mercer Road,” NWS wrote in the flash flood watch. “If you live in the affected areas...be prepared to take action to protect life and valuables in the event the berm should fail.”

The NWS also issued flood warnings for several counties across the area. Boundary, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties all have active flood warnings. Benewah and Bonner county currently have flood warnings slated to start May 18.

In Pend Oreille County, deputies warned two water systems may become contaminated due to flooding. Residents who have Sandy Shores and Riverbend water systems are being encouraged to boil all their water before ingesting it, the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Back on May 11, Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, declared a state of emergency for several counties across the state. The move provided more help to the impacted counties, including Pend Oreille, Ferry and Okanogan. The announcement came on the same day the Kettle River set an all-time record of 22.54 ft near Ferry, the highest ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

