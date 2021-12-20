x
Earthquakes

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Northern California coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Petrolia, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after noon. It was centered off the coast of Humboldt County near Eureka.

People reported feeling it, taking to social media to share photos and videos of the damage

Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast, but ask people to be vigilant as aftershocks continue to hit the region. 

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

