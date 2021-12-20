Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Petrolia, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after noon. It was centered off the coast of Humboldt County near Eureka.

People reported feeling it, taking to social media to share photos and videos of the damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast, but ask people to be vigilant as aftershocks continue to hit the region.

Important update: At this time a Tsunami or other threat to the coastline are NOT expected as a result of today’s earthquake.



Please remain vigilant & follow advice from local officials, as several aftershocks in the magnitude 2.5-4 range continue to impact the region. https://t.co/vGU5qlBj37 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 20, 2021

