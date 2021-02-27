50 degree temps return to Spokane in early March

Temps warm all next week and peak above 50 degrees by Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Break out the tee-shirts and shorts! 50s are back in the forecast for Spokane!

Ok, that might be a bit ambitious but this will be some of the warmest and nicest weather in some time for the region. Spokane was last above 50 degrees on a near record-breaking February 1st. It was also 52 degrees on January 13, one degree shy of a record high.

All long range models show a day-by-day incredible in temperatures that peak above 50 degrees on Friday, March 5. There's an outside chance that Thursday could hit 50 degrees too!

In March, we should be getting more used to 50 degree weather. Spokane's average high temperature goes from 44 to 53 degrees through the month.