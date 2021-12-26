Winter storm disrupts holiday travel at Sea-Tac Airport

The storm resulted in delays and cancelations for "many" travelers.

SEATAC, Wash. — The snow storm that hit western Washington Sunday disrupted operations at Sea-Tac Airport.

A total of 372 flights were delayed as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to FlightAware. Another 294 were canceled.

The Knight family was supposed to be in Puerto Vallarta by Sunday night for a reunion. Their plans changes just before they expected their plane to take off.

"The plane next to us was being deiced and pushed out and actually took off," Richard Knight said. "All of a sudden, instead, our flight is canceled."

Hanna Sluder and her family were stuck at the airport since 7 a.m. They managed to get on their flight from Atlanta to Seattle, but arrived to icy conditions.

The family of six was stuck at the airport for hours because of the road conditions between Seatac and their home in Silverdale. The person who was supposed to pick them up couldn't leave their house.

"It's been a very long day," she said.

The timing of the storm couldn't be worse amid holiday travel and major airlines already canceling flights due to staffing shortages.

A Sea-Tac representative said the storm hit the day before what is expected to be the busiest day at the airport this holiday season. An estimated 139,000 people will travel through Sea-Tac on Dec. 27. More than 900,000 are expected between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

To limit the impacts of the storm, crews at Sea-Tac will use more than 67,000 gallons of deicer.