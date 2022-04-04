Keller Ferry out of service until further notice due to high winds

Keller Ferry users who travel across the Columbia River on State Route 21 will need to find alternate routes.

KELLER, Wash. — Keller Ferry was removed from service earlier today as high winds continue to wreak havoc in the eastern Washington area.

According to a press release, Keller Ferry users who travel across the Columbia River on State Route 21 will need to find alternate routes.

Crews reported wind speeds near 70 mph near the north landing on the Columbia River. The crews decided to exercise caution and pause service until the winds subside.

WSDOT recommends travelers planning a trip across the Columbia River on SR 21 to choose an alternate route during the closure via SR 25 or SR 155 and SR 174. Travelers should also plan additional time for travel as it can take up to an hour to complete the detour.