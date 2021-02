No one was injured in either crash. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue said tow trucks are on the way.

Two separate semi trucks are blocking lanes of I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene, according to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

One jack-knifed semi is blocking part of Westbound I-90 at milepost 22, according to KCFR.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue says a second jack-knifed truck is blocking both lanes of Eastbound I-90 at milepost 18.

A cause has not been given.

