All major Cascade passes likely closed until Sunday due to ‘dangerous weather conditions’

All major Cascade passes were closed Thursday morning due to hazardous driving conditions.

SEATTLE — Heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night caused Snoqualmie, Stevens, Blewett and White passes to close due to hazardous driving conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted Thursday that the four passes would likely remain closed until Sunday due to “dangerous weather conditions."

Evening update: Snoqualmie, Stevens, White & Blewett passes remain closed. Because of the conditions and amount of work needed to safely re-open, our passes will likely remain closed until Sunday. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/vfpWRV41eh — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 7, 2022

Additionally, State Route 14 and Oregon's Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge are closed to freight traffic, making cross-state travel "almost completely impossible," according to WSDOT.

Hazardous conditions in Washington include snow slides, falling trees, near-zero visibility and avalanche concerns that will increase when the snow turns to rain and freezing rain over the next few days, according to WSDOT.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed between North Bend (milepost 34) and Ellensburg (milepost 106) and White Pass is closed from Packwood (milepost 135) and Oak Creek (milepost 183).

WSDOT said Stevens Pass is closed from Scenic (milepost 58) and the west end of Leavenworth (milepost 99). There was no estimated time of reopening for Stevens Pass as of 10 a.m.

Blewett Pass is closed from the junction with State Route 970 (milepost 149.7) and Ingalls Creek Road (milepost 177.99). There was no estimated time of reopening as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Once WSDOT determines the passes are safe for crews, workers will need to assess avalanche risk, do avalanche control, plow roads, clear debris and trees, clear overhead signs of snow and ice and clear catch basins for drainage.

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for all of the Washington Cascades, except for the west slopes north where there is a “considerable” avalanche danger Thursday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.