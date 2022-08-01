Biden administration approves Washington plans to build electric vehicle plans along highways

With the approval, funding will now be available to the future of electric vehicles in Washington more sustainable and practical.

SPOKANE, Wash. — President Biden has approved electric vehicle infrastructure plans for 35 states earlier than expected. One of the states approved is Washington.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will provide $5 billion for states' projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, which could include upgrades of existing as well as construction for new electric vehicle charging stations.

In August, Gov. Inslee announced Washington's plans to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035. In preparation for the change, the state is taking on initiatives to make it easier for people to transition to using electric cars.

The approval of Washington’s State Plan for Electric Infrastructure Deployment (WSPEID) from the Capitol means the state now has funding to install electric vehicle chargers across major highways like FWY 22 and FWY 23.

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a press release.

With the approval, roughly $25.6 million in initial funding will be used to add to the current 4,099 electric vehicle charging ports already in place in Washington. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to build electric vehicle charging stations for every 50 miles of highway.

States will be reimbursed by the national government for projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, which could include upgrades of existing and construction for new EV charging infrastructure, operation and maintenance costs of these charging stations, installation of on-site electrical service equipment, community and stakeholder engagement, workforce development activities, EV charging station signage, data sharing activities and related mapping analysis and activities.

"With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.