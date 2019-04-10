PULLMAN, Wash. — The video above is from a sportscast on Monday, September 30th on the struggles of WSU's defense.

Washington State University football has announced defensive Coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned from his position.

“We appreciate Tracy’s efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward,” head coach Mike Leach said about the announcement.

The defense has been under a lot of scrutiny after the team blew a 32 point lead to UCLA. It piled on after the defense struggled to get the Utah offense off the field in the Cougs last game. The Cougs have allowed 105 points in Pac-12 play so far.

The Cougs have announced linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni will act as the interim defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath will be co-interim defensive coordinator.

Washington State is on a bye this week. The team's next game is on October 12 against Arizona State, 12:30 p.m.

