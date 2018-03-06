The University of Washington softball team lost to Florida State in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series.

Florida State beat UW 1-0 with a solo home run in the 6th inning and locked up the win with a double-play against the Huskies in the 7th inning.

Game 2 of the World Series starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Huskies (52-9) are playing for their second national title. Washington won their first championship in 2009.

The Huskies made it to the finals by eliminating Oklahoma Sunday, 3-0. Taran Alvelo shut out the two-time defending national champions for the win. Julia DePonte had three hits and two RBIs.

Oklahoma (57-5) was trying to join UCLA as the only programs to win three straight titles. The Sooners entered the World Series as the nation's highest-scoring team, but Washington shut them out twice.

Oklahoma started No. 2 pitcher Paige Lowary, but ace Paige Parker replaced her early. Parker gave up one run and four hits in four innings in her final college game. She finished her career with 10 World Series victories.

Florida State had to beat UCLA twice on Sunday to advance in the double-elimination tournament.

Washington falls to Florida State in game one of the @NCAAsoftball WCWS championship series.#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/DIPlFkwmQg — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 5, 2018

