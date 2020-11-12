UW football game at Oregon canceled due to number of Husky players with COVID-19

The Pac-12 confirmed the UW football game at Oregon has been canceled due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases on Washington's team.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies Football team will not play against Oregon this weekend after the team reported an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The Pac-12 released a statement Thursday that said, "After consultation with Washington, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Washington at Oregon scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been cancelled. This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols."

The game will be declared a no contest.

The announcement comes just a day after the UW football team decided to pause "all team-related football activities" due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, according to UW officials.