CHENEY, Wash. — Whether you’re a die-hard curling fan, or you’ve always been fascinated by the crazy sport full of sliding and sweeping and shouting, get ready: The National Curling Championships are heading to the Spokane area.

From Feb. 8-15, the Eastern Washington University’s Rec Center will transform from a hockey rink to four sheets of competitive curling ice.

As part of a "Curling 101" media event, Up With KREM's newest morning anchor Joshua Robinson, a competitive curler himself, offered to teach fellow morning team members Danamarie McNicholl and Nicole Hernandez some of the basic techniques in a game of curling.

Check out the attached video to watch Up With KREM's curling "crash course" (literally).

RELATED: Spokane to host USA Curling National Championships in 2020

RELATED: Inclusive Spokane program helps people get on the slopes