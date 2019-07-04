SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs have taken a 1-0 series lead over Everett in the second round of the Western Hockey League Playoffs with a 6-3 win on Saturday.

This game was all tied up at 2 going into the third period. Then Chiefs left wing Luke Toporowski scored a goal just 39 seconds into the final stanza. He now has five goals in his last five games.

Chiefs right wing Riley Woods scores on a power play later in the period to make it 4-2. That put the game out of reach. The Chiefs added an insurance goal and an empty netter to win 6-3 and take a 1-0 series lead.



Spokane's Ethan McIndoe led the way with two goals and an assist.

Game two is on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. in Everett. The first home game of the series for the Chiefs will be on April 10 at 7:05 p.m.